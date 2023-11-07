Get Cash Back on Hisense TVs and Laser TVs

For a limited time, Hisense is offering cash back on select models of their QLED TVs, Mini LED TVs, and Laser TVs. From now until November 16th, customers who purchase one of the eligible TVs can receive a rebate of up to €500.

The cash back amounts vary depending on the model purchased. For example, if you buy a Hisense 43A7KQ (43″, 109 cm), Hisense 50A7KQ (50″, 127 cm), or Hisense 65A7KQ (65″, 165 cm), you can receive €50. If you opt for a Hisense 85U7KQ (85″, 216 cm), you can receive €100. And if you’re in the market for a Laser TV, you can receive €100 cash back when you purchase a Hisense 100L5HD (100″, 254 cm), Hisense 120L5HA (120″, 305 cm), Hisense C1, Hisense 100L9HD (100″, 254 cm), or Hisense 120L9HD (120″, 305 cm). The biggest cash back offer is for the Hisense 100U7KQ (100″, 254 cm), with a rebate of €500.

To take advantage of this offer, visit the Hisense website and navigate to their cash back promotion page. You will find all the details about the eligible models and the rebate process. Keep in mind that this offer is only valid for a limited time, so act fast to secure your cash back. Take this opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system with a new Hisense TV or Laser TV and enjoy stunning picture quality and innovative features.

FAQ:

Q: How long is the cash back offer valid?

A: The offer is valid until November 16th.

Q: How much cash back can I receive?

A: The amount varies depending on the model, ranging from €50 to €500.

Q: Where can I find more details about the promotion?

A: Visit the Hisense website at https://offres.hisense.fr/ for all the information.