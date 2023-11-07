New Promotion: Get Cashback on Hisense TVs Until November 16th!

Attention all TV shoppers! If you’re in the market for a new television, you’re in luck. Hisense, the renowned electronics brand, is currently running a limited-time promotion where you can receive cashback on select QLED, Mini LED, and Laser TVs. This incredible offer is valid until November 16th, so don’t miss out!

Looking to buy a Hisense TV? Here’s how much cashback you can expect to receive:

– €50 cashback on the purchase of a Hisense 43A7KQ (43″, 109 cm), Hisense 50A7KQ (50″, 127 cm), or Hisense 65A7KQ (65″, 165 cm) QLED or Mini LED TV.

– €100 cashback on the purchase of a Hisense 85U7KQ (85″, 216 cm) QLED or Mini LED TV.

– €100 cashback on the purchase of a Hisense 100L5HD (100″, 254 cm), Hisense 120L5HA (120″, 305 cm), Hisense C1, Hisense 100L9HD (100″, 254 cm), or Hisense 120L9HD (120″, 305 cm) Laser TV.

– €500 cashback on the purchase of a Hisense 100U7KQ (100″, 254 cm) QLED or Mini LED TV.

To take advantage of this promotion, simply make your purchase from the aforementioned models before November 16th and submit your cashback claim on the Hisense website. You can find all the details of the offer on the brand’s official website: https://offres.hisense.fr/

Upgrade your viewing experience with these cutting-edge Hisense TVs and enjoy the added bonus of receiving cashback. Whether you’re looking for an immersive home theater experience or a sleek addition to your living room, Hisense has the perfect TV for you.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Shop now and start enjoying your new Hisense TV while saving some money!