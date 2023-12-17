USS The Sullivans Faces Uphill Battle for Funding as Winter Approaches

Despite the best efforts of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, the fate of the USS The Sullivans remains uncertain as winter approaches. The decommissioned United States Navy destroyer has been slowly sinking since April 2022, due to a major breach in its hull. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently announced a three-prong plan to secure federal funding for repairs and restoration.

Initial progress seemed promising as $7.5 million was secured for repairs in July 2022. However, a recent progress report issued the Naval Park indicates that obtaining the pledged funding has been challenging. The City of Buffalo is responsible for filing the necessary paperwork to access the funds.

Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner of Public Works, revealed that an additional $13 million will be needed for both the USS The Sullivans and the USS Croaker, a submarine also experiencing hull issues. Rabb emphasized the urgency of securing the funding before winter sets in.

To ensure the ship’s survivability during harsh weather conditions, the $490,000 secured Congressman Brian Higgins will be used for a comprehensive plan. This plan includes installing heating systems, dehumidifiers, pumps in flood-prone areas, a flood alarm system, cameras, de-icing bubblers, and reinforcing the electrical system to accommodate the pumps.

The mayor of Buffalo has already held discussions with lawmakers to address the pressing need for additional funding. The Naval Park has opened up opportunities for public donations to aid in the preservation efforts.

As winter looms, the clock is ticking for the USS The Sullivans. While progress has been made in securing funding, the challenges that lie ahead must be swiftly addressed to ensure the ship’s survival until the repairs can be carried out.