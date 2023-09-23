Canadian Officials and Politicians Reject Anti-Hindu Video

Summary: Federal public safety officials and politicians in Canada have spoken out against a viral video shared a pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice, which called for Hindus from India to leave the country. The video accused Indian Hindus of working against Canada while benefiting from the country economically. The Canadian Minister of Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc, and other political leaders expressed their rejection of the video, emphasizing that acts of aggression and hate have no place in the country. The Sikh community in Canada has been seeking an independent homeland in India called Khalistan, a movement that experts describe as complex and evolving. India has accused Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a member of Sikhs for Justice, of being a terrorist and has banned the group in the country. The tensions between India and Canada have intensified recently, with India suspending visa services and expelling a diplomat in response to Canada’s accusations of Indian involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.

Canadian politicians and public safety officials have condemned a viral video shared the pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice, which called for Hindus from India to leave Canada. The video, since deleted, accused Indian Hindus of working against the country while reaping economic benefits from it. In response, Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Public Safety, expressed that such acts of aggression and hate are contrary to Canadian values.

The Sikh community in Canada has a long history of seeking an independent Sikh homeland in northern India called Khalistan. This movement has been described as complex and evolving experts. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a general counsel for Sikhs for Justice, has been labeled a terrorist the Indian government. The tensions between India and Canada have further escalated recently, with India suspending visa services and expelling a diplomat after Canada accused India of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.

Canadian political leaders, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, expressed their support for the Hindu community in Canada, emphasizing the values of inclusion, compassion, and kindness. They rejected any suggestion that Hindus are not welcome in the country and acknowledged the invaluable contributions made Hindus to Canadian society.

The rejection of the video and the statements from Canadian officials and politicians highlight the commitment to respect, unity, and safety for all Canadians, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds. The tensions between India and Canada underline the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Khalistan movement, which continues to shape narratives and relationships between the two countries.

