Uncovering the truth: New measures to tackle wildlife crimes

In an effort to crackdown on wildlife crimes, the Forest Department officials in Mysuru have intensified their efforts to gather intelligence on individuals suspected of possessing illegal wildlife artefacts. Specifically, they are targeting those wearing tiger claw pendants, which are often seen as a status symbol. Recent raids on homes and individuals have been carried out based on information received from various sources, including wildlife conservationists and activists.

However, one of the main challenges faced the officials is the lack of concrete proof to incriminate individuals. To address this issue, the Forest Department has decided to send all the recovered wildlife artefacts, including tiger claws, elephant teeth, and elephant tail hair, to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for forensic analysis. This move aims to verify the authenticity of these items and provide the necessary evidence to take legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

The decision to send the items to the Wildlife Institute of India was made due to the lack of expertise in wildlife forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru. The exhibits collected from various locations will be thoroughly examined the Wildlife Forensic and Conservation Genetics Cell of the Wildlife Institute of India.

According to Kumar Pushkar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), this process is crucial to ensure that both genuine and fake items are properly tested for their genuineness. Although it may take some time, the results of the forensic analysis and further investigation will play a pivotal role in initiating appropriate actions against individuals found in possession of wildlife articles.

The joint efforts of the Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India highlight the importance of scientific analysis in combating wildlife crimes. By leveraging forensic expertise, authorities can gather irrefutable evidence and enforce stricter penalties for those involved in illegal wildlife trade.

FAQ

Q: How are Forest Department officials identifying individuals with illegal wildlife artefacts?

A: Forest Department officials are gathering intelligence reports, particularly from social media platforms, to identify individuals who have displayed tiger claw pendants or other illegal wildlife ornaments.

Q: What is the purpose of sending the recovered wildlife artefacts for forensic analysis?

A: The forensic analysis conducted at the Wildlife Institute of India aims to verify the authenticity of the recovered wildlife artefacts and provide the necessary evidence for legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Q: Why is the Wildlife Institute of India chosen for forensic analysis?

A: The Wildlife Institute of India has the required expertise in wildlife forensic analysis, unlike the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru, making it the appropriate institution for such examinations.