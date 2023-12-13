Netflix Viewership Reveals Most Popular Shows with Millions of Views

Netflix has unveiled its viewership data, shedding light on the most-watched shows among its global subscriber base. From captivating English language series to compelling non-English dramas, these shows have amassed an impressive number of views. Here’s a roundup of the most popular Netflix shows, along with their astonishing viewership numbers.

12. Bridgerton Season Two: 93.8 million views

Season two of Bridgerton enchanted over 93.8 million households, solidifying its position as a fan-favorite with its enthralling storyline revolving around romance and societal intrigue.

11. Stranger Things 3: 94.8 million views

Stranger Things continues to captivate audiences with its nostalgic appeal and thrilling storyline. Season three garnered a staggering 94.8 million viewership, confirming its position as one of Netflix’s most successful series.

10. The Night Agent Season One: 98 million views

Released in 2023, The Night Agent follows an FBI agent who unravels a perilous conspiracy. With over 98 million views, this gripping series has been a hit among viewers craving suspense and political intrigue.

9. Money Heist: Part 5: 99 million views

Money Heist, the Spanish sensation, astounded audiences worldwide with its enthralling plot centered around a heist. Part five garnered an impressive 99 million views, showcasing the global appeal of this crime drama.

8. Lupin: Part 1: 99.5 million views

The French mystery series, Lupin, introduced audiences to a charismatic gentleman thief masterfully portrayed on-screen. With its first season, the show garnered an impressive viewership of 99.5 million, solidifying its popularity across international borders.

7. Money Heist: Part 4: 106 million views

The fourth part of Money Heist proved to be even more successful, attracting over 106 million households. This gripping season intensified the series’ popularity and left viewers eagerly awaiting the next installment.

6. The Queen’s Gambit: 112.8 million views

The Queen’s Gambit shattered records upon its release and emerged as the most-watched scripted limited series. With a viewership of 112.8 million, this captivating chess drama captivated audiences with its exceptional storytelling and brilliant performances.

5. Bridgerton Season One: 113.3 million views

In 2020, the first season of Bridgerton became an instant sensation, attracting over 113.3 million households. This period drama’s irresistible blend of romance, scandal, and captivating characters made it an international favorite.

4. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: 115.6 million views

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story emerged as Netflix’s most successful true crime drama series, enthralling over 115.6 million households. This chilling retelling of Jeffrey Dahmer’s horrific crimes left a lasting impact on viewers.

3. Stranger Things 4: 140.7 million views

The fourth season of Stranger Things soared to new heights, captivating over 140 million viewers worldwide. Audiences eagerly immersed themselves in the supernatural adventures of the beloved characters, sparking endless fan theories.

2. Wednesday Season One: 252.1 million views

With the premiere of Wednesday, audiences entered a new era of captivating storytelling. This show quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest successes, amassing an incredible 252.1 million views since its release.

1. Squid Game Season One: 265.2 million views

The groundbreaking series, Squid Game, shattered records and established itself as Netflix’s most-watched show to date. Within just 17 days, it amassed a staggering viewership of 265.2 million, making it a global phenomenon.

The popularity of these Netflix shows showcases the diverse range of content that captivates audiences worldwide. As Netflix continues to produce engaging and compelling series, viewers eagerly anticipate the next binge-worthy sensation.