A Victory for Freedom of Expression: Charges Dropped Against Local Official who Posted Ballot Photo on Facebook

A local official from Mequon, Wisconsin, has had felony charges against him dropped after posting a photo of his marked ballot on Facebook during the April 2022 election. Paul Buzzell, a member of the Mequon-Thiensville School Board, faced the possibility of 3 1/2 years behind bars and $10,000 in fines, as well as being barred from holding elected office if convicted. However, Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy dismissed the charges, ruling that the state law prohibiting voters from showing their marked ballots to others violated the constitutional right to freedom of speech.

“This case was about more than just a Facebook post; it was about protecting the fundamental right to freedom of expression,” said Michael Chernin, Buzzell’s attorney.

The decision highlights a growing movement in several states towards allowing individuals to take and post “ballot selfies.” In New Hampshire, a federal judge deemed a state law prohibiting the publication of ballots a violation of the First Amendment, a decision upheld the U.S. Supreme Court. Michigan has also changed its state law to permit the practice. In Wisconsin, there have been sporadic instances of candidates posting photos of their completed ballots online, but no charges have been filed.

While some argue that allowing ballot selfies could compromise the secrecy of the voting process or potentially enable voter coercion, proponents emphasize the importance of freedom of expression and the ability to engage with the democratic process in a modern, digitalized world.

The ruling in Buzzell’s case is likely to have broader implications, as Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol plans to ask Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to review the judge’s decision and determine whether to pursue an appeal.

FAQ:

Q: What charges were dropped against Paul Buzzell?

A: Paul Buzzell had felony charges dropped against him for posting a photo of his marked ballot on Facebook.

Q: What was the reason for dropping the charges?

A: The charges were dropped because the state law prohibiting voters from showing their marked ballots to others was found to violate the constitutional right to freedom of speech.

Q: Are ballot selfies legal in other states?

A: Yes, there has been movement in other states, including New Hampshire and Michigan, in favor of allowing ballot selfies.