Saw X: Stream Lionsgate’s Latest Horror-Thriller Movie Online for Free

Saw X, the highly anticipated horror-thriller movie in the Saw franchise, is finally here. Fans of the series can once again immerse themselves in the spine-tingling world of John Kramer, also known as Jigsaw. With early reactions to Saw X being positive, it promises to be a new favorite in the franchise.

The plot of Saw X takes place between the first and second films, serving as a prequel. Tobin Bell reprises his role as the Jigsaw Killer, and Shawnee Smith returns as his apprentice, Amanda. The film explores a new chapter in the series, providing more depth to the story and delivering scares that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Saw X is directed Kevin Greutert, known for his work on Saw VI and Saw 3D. The film features an abundance of screams, to the point where one of the editors had the police called on him a concerned neighbor. This is a testament to the intensity and fear that Saw X aims to deliver.

The movie has received the coveted “fresh” designation, making it the only entry in the franchise to achieve this. It promises to be a thrilling ride filled with devious and ingenious traps that Jigsaw is known for.

While Saw X is initially released in theaters, fans can expect a digital release in November 2023. Lionsgate will likely make the movie available for purchase or rental on major PVOD services. It is anticipated that the film will also be available for streaming on platforms like NOW around March 2024.

For now, the only way to watch Saw X is heading to a local movie theater. However, fans can look forward to the DVD and Blu-ray release anticipated in December 2023, approximately three months after the theatrical release.

So, if you’re a fan of the Saw series and eager to experience the latest installment, keep an eye out for the various streaming options and DVD release of Saw X. Get ready to be terrified and enthralled the twisted mind of Jigsaw once again.

Definitions:

– Saw X: The tenth movie in the Saw franchise, known for its horror and thriller elements.

– Jigsaw: A character in the Saw series, also known as John Kramer, who plans intricate and torturous games for his victims.

– PVOD: Premium Video on Demand, a distribution model that allows viewers to rent or purchase films on digital platforms.

