Family Loses Thousands of Dollars on Christmas Vacation

A family’s Christmas vacation took an unfortunate turn when they lost over $68,000 at Washington Dulles International Airport. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the unreported money from the family who were headed to Nigeria.

Travelers are allowed to bring any amount of currency to or from the United States, but they are required law to report any amount over $10,000 to a CBP officer. In this case, during inspections of passengers departing for Cairo, officers discovered that the family had not accurately reported the amount of money they had in their possession. Initially, the family claimed to have $10,000 but upon further inspection, CBP officers found multiple envelopes containing a total of $68,216.

As a consequence, the officers seized almost all of the money, leaving the family with only $216 to continue their journey. Marc E. Calixte, the Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C., emphasized the importance of travelers truthfully reporting their currency to avoid such serious consequences.

Unreported currency could be linked to illegal activities such as financial fraud or money scams. Additionally, some travelers may attempt to smuggle money that they have lawfully obtained to keep it hidden from family or business partners due to greed.

CBP officers and agents have been seizing significant amounts of unreported or illicit currency along the nation’s borders. On average, they seized around $217,700 every day throughout 2022. These seizures are part of their efforts to combat illegal activities and ensure the compliance of travelers with currency reporting laws.

Travelers should always remember to abide the law and truthfully report their currency to avoid facing severe consequences and losing substantial amounts of money during their journeys.