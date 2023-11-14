Controversy Surrounds Wildlife Photos Shared on Social Media

Forest officers across India have been directed the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to refrain from sharing the locations and photographs of tigers on social media. The directive aims to protect the endangered species from poachers who may misuse this information to commit wildlife crimes.

However, reports have emerged of the Executive Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park, Surya Sen, allegedly sharing pictures and locations of a tiger and leopard on social media. Wildlife activists are now calling for strict action against those responsible for violating the NTCA’s directive.

In response to the allegations, Joseph Hoover, a conservationist and former member of the State Wildlife Board, emphasized the importance of abiding the NTCA’s advisory. He highlighted that sharing camera trap images of tigers on media platforms could potentially expose the specific movements and whereabouts of these animals, making them more susceptible to poaching.

Arun Prasad, an animal activist, echoed these concerns, emphasizing that there should be no double standards when it comes to sharing information about tigers. Forest officers, who are tasked with advising the public against such actions, should not themselves be sharing photos and locations on social media.

While Surya Sen claimed to have shared the photos on a WhatsApp group created for the benefit of media personnel, Subhash Malkhed, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), emphasized that no information regarding tigers and their locations should be posted on social media. He further stated that an advisory would be issued to forest officials to clarify the guidelines on this matter.

The controversy surrounding the violation of the NTCA’s directive highlights the need for greater awareness and adherence to regulations aimed at protecting India’s wildlife. By respecting these guidelines, forest officers can play a crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s natural treasures from the threats posed poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

FAQ

Why are forest officers forbidden from sharing photos and locations of tigers on social media?

Forest officers are prohibited from sharing such information to prevent it from falling into the hands of poachers and wildlife criminals. By keeping the specific movements and whereabouts of tigers confidential, authorities can protect these endangered species from harm.

What is the purpose of the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s directive?

The NTCA aims to conserve and protect tigers and their habitats in India. Their directive on not sharing photos and locations of tigers on social media is a proactive measure to combat poaching and preserve the fragile tiger population.

What actions are wildlife activists demanding in response to the violation?

Wildlife activists are calling for strict action against those responsible for sharing the photos and information on social media. They advocate for equal treatment under the law, stating that forest officers should uphold the same regulations they expect from the public.