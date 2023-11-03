New Title: Upholding Professional Standards: West Yorkshire Police Officer Dismissed for Offensive Messages

A West Yorkshire Police officer has been dismissed without notice for his involvement in a WhatsApp conversation where racist and misogynistic messages were shared. This decision comes after an investigation conducted the Force under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The investigation focused on messages sent and received PC Louis Hepplestone, following a separate inquiry that revealed concerning phone messages between him and a colleague, Detention Officer William Loyd-Hughes.

During the gross misconduct hearing, PC Hepplestone admitted to sending and responding to offensive messages, as well as failing to report the messages he received. The panel determined that the case was proven at the level of gross misconduct and subsequently dismissed him without notice.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, from West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, emphasized the unacceptability of the attitudes displayed in the messages. Bryar stated, “In failing to challenge racist and misogynistic language, the officer has brought discredit to the standards expected of him.” West Yorkshire Police, as part of their commitment to the Police Race Action Plan, maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any use of racist language their officers, staff, or volunteers. They also condemn misogynistic behaviors and attitudes within their force, emphasizing that officers have a duty to challenge such language.

When the information pertaining to this case initially came to their attention, West Yorkshire Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC. This proactive approach demonstrates their commitment to upholding professional standards and ensuring that their officers are held accountable for their actions.

