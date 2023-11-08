High Court Rules In Defamation Case Against DUP Councillor

An offensive social media post targeting Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill was deemed not defamatory Northern Ireland’s High Court. The court stated that the case, brought against former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor John Carson, should never have been initiated. O’Neill launched legal proceedings in February 2022 after a Facebook post Carson in April 2021.

The High Court issued a default judgment in favor of O’Neill in December 2022 when Carson failed to file an appearance to defend the writ. O’Neill later sought an assessment of damages. In a recent judgment, Master Evan Bell described Carson’s post as “classic misogynistic abuse” mixed with the bravado often witnessed among football supporters. However, he concluded that while the post was abusive and misogynistic, it did not meet the threshold for defamation, resulting in no award of damages for O’Neill.

Master Bell also expressed his concern about the High Court being involved in disputes involving insults between politicians, which, he suggested, could be considered more appropriate for schoolyards or pub brawls. He ordered both parties to bear their own costs, with Carson’s costs totaling £12,697, an additional consequence for his offensive remark.

Although the court ruled in Carson’s favor regarding defamation, Master Bell emphasized that this did not signify victory for him. Carson has experienced severe repercussions, including the loss of his political career and reputation. He now faces potential financial difficulties, including the risk of losing his house if his solicitor and counsel pursue him for legal costs.

This case serves as a cautionary tale for the public, highlighting the potential consequences of making abusive or defamatory comments online. Master Bell emphasized the importance of responsible social media usage, urging individuals to consider the impact their words may have before posting. Reckless or harmful online behavior can lead to severe personal and financial losses, serving as a reminder that online actions can have significant real-world consequences.

