Millikan’s football team concluded their regular season with an outstanding performance, overpowering Cabrillo in a lopsided 36-7 victory in the final Moore League matchup. The Rams, led junior quarterback JP Mialovski, showcased their potent offense and secured a well-deserved win.

Mialovski once again demonstrated his exceptional skills on the field, completing an impressive 10 of 13 pass attempts for 267 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone. His ability to read the game and make precise throws has catapulted him to the top of his class in the Long Beach area.

Throughout the season, Mialovski has proven to be a formidable quarterback, consistently leading his team to success. Head coach Romeo Pellum believes that Mialovski’s statistics and performance speak for themselves, positioning him as the best quarterback in the area. Pellum emphasized the need for opponents to develop effective game plans against Mialovski, as his ability to dismantle defenses is unparalleled.

One of the key elements contributing to Millikan’s success this season is Mialovski’s ability to involve all his receivers in the game. The Rams’ offense has become a matchup nightmare for opposing teams, as Mialovski effortlessly spreads the ball to his fleet-footed and athletic receivers. In their victory against Cabrillo, five different receivers contributed to the team’s six touchdowns, including Loyall Mouzon’s impressive 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown and Charles Broughton’s four catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Senior receiver Ryan Pellum, who has developed a strong connection with Mialovski, made crucial contributions to the game. With two catches for 50 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown reception, and a remarkable 71-yard punt return touchdown, Pellum set the tone for the game and demonstrated his impact on the field.

As the regular season ends, Millikan Rams now shift their focus to the highly anticipated playoffs. With a deep run in the CIF Southern Section divisional rounds in sight, the team remains determined to maintain their performance and strive for success.

