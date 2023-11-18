Offaly GAA Blocks Over 10,000 Profiles to Combat Scams

Offaly GAA has taken decisive action to protect its members and followers from falling victim to scams. So far this year, the Offaly County Board has blocked over 10,000 profiles due to the “epidemical” posting of scam links. The prevalence of these fraudulent links has become a cause for concern, prompting county champions Kilcormac-Killoughey to issue a warning about scams on their social media accounts.

The club has noticed people commenting on their posts with deceptive links to live streams of matches. Kilcormac-Killoughey has acted swiftly to remove these fraudulent links and has urged its followers not to click on them. The club has assured that if there are legitimate game streams available, they will directly post the official links themselves.

To combat the growing problem, Offaly Co Board PRO Padraig O’Meara has come forward to offer assistance to clubs in establishing filters to block scam links from appearing on Facebook. O’Meara emphasized that only Offaly GAA and affiliated clubs will post links directly in the official posts, and any links in the comments section should be deemed illegitimate. The proactive approach taken Offaly GAA to protect its members has resulted in the blocking of over 10,000 profiles already this year.

Clubs in Offaly are encouraged to contact O’Meara for guidance on implementing filters to prevent scam posts from appearing on their social media platforms. The rise of scams targeting the successful Offaly hurling county champions highlights the need for increased vigilance in the online space. Kilcormac-Killoughey, who recently secured victory against Naomh Eanna in a thrilling match, will face Kilkenny champions O’Loughlin Gaels in the Leinster Club Semi Final.

