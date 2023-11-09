A New Era of Smart TVs: Discover the Samsung Q60C 2023

Introducing the Samsung Q60C 2023, a smart TV that takes your viewing experience to the next level. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative features, this television is designed to provide the best-in-class visual experience. From upscaling content to near 4K resolution to a billion vibrant colors, the Samsung Q60C 2023 is a game-changer in the world of smart TVs.

Advanced Color Volume with PANTONE Certification

Experience the truest colors and the highest quality image in 4K on the first TV certified PANTONE, the global authority in color control and specification. With 100% color volume and PANTONE certification, the Samsung Q60C 2023 brings your favorite movies, shows, and games to life with unparalleled richness and accuracy.

Sleek Design, Perfect Fit

Whether mounted on the wall or placed on a rack, the Samsung Q60C 2023 seamlessly blends into your space with its ultra-slim 2.5cm thickness. You can also adjust the TV’s base to your preferred height, creating the ideal space to position a Samsung Soundbar for an immersive audio experience.

Gaming Revolutionized

The Samsung Q60C 2023 introduces a new era of gaming with its built-in gaming platform. Access over 1000 games from Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now without the need for downloads or consoles. From recommending content to streaming live on Twitch, this TV is your ultimate gaming hub, bringing all your gaming needs into one interface.

FAQ:

Q: Can I connect my gaming console to the Samsung Q60C 2023?

A: Yes, the TV allows you to connect gaming consoles for a seamless gaming experience.

Q: Does the TV support upscaling of content?

A: The Samsung Q60C 2023 provides basic upscaling capabilities to enhance the quality of content.

Q: What is the resolution of the TV?

A: The TV boasts a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, delivering stunning visuals in 4K.

Q: Is the TV equipped with HDR technology?

A: Yes, the Samsung Q60C 2023 features Quantum HDR and HDR 10+ for enhanced contrast and dynamic range.

In conclusion, the Samsung Q60C 2023 is a revolutionary smart TV that combines stunning visuals, immersive gaming, and sleek design. With its PANTONE certification, advanced color volume, and innovative features, it’s no wonder this TV is the talk of the town. Upgrade your viewing experience and indulge in the best prices and deals available on this remarkable smart TV.