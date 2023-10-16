Ofcom Suspends Online Safety Director for Alleged Social Media Activity

Ofcom, the UK regulator for communications services, has suspended Fadzai Madzingira, its online safety supervision director, pending further investigation. This action comes after Madzingira allegedly ‘liked’ an Instagram post accusing Israel of “the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians.”

The post in question originated from the Black Lives Matter UK account and claimed that the UK is participating in the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians. It carried the hashtag #freepalestine. In addition to ‘liking’ the post, Madzingira also allegedly made her own comments about the continued targeting of Palestinians and expressed her support for their cause. These comments were deemed to be in violation of Ofcom’s code of practice, which discourages comments that could have an adverse impact on the regulator’s reputation or compromise its impartiality on editorial decisions.

As a result of her alleged social media activity, Madzingira has been suspended from her role at Ofcom. She joined the regulator four months ago and was responsible for ensuring that tech platforms comply with new Government online safety rules. Prior to working at Ofcom, Madzingira held the position of Global Hate Speech Content Policy Lead at Meta, formerly Facebook. She is also a Rhodes Scholar and holds two master’s degrees from Oxford University.

Ofcom’s decision to suspend Madzingira reflects its commitment to maintaining its reputation for impartiality and upholding its code of practice. The regulator’s spokesperson stated that the comments made Madzingira are currently under investigation, and further action will be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Sources:

– The Independent

– The Guardian

Note: URLs removed from sources for safety and privacy.