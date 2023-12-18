Ofcom Investigates TikTok Over Misleading Information on Parental Controls

The UK media regulator, Ofcom, has launched an investigation into TikTok for allegedly providing inaccurate information regarding its parental controls. Ofcom suspects that TikTok may have misled them about the effectiveness of its Family Pairing feature, which allows parents to monitor and control their child’s activities on the platform.

The investigation comes after Ofcom published a report on the methods used video-sharing services to protect children from harmful content. Under the Online Safety Act, Ofcom now has the authority to investigate such cases.

TikTok has stated that the inaccurate information was a result of a technical glitch and that they had informed Ofcom about the issue weeks ago. They assure that they are actively working to rectify the problem and provide accurate data as soon as possible.

Family Pairing, introduced in April 2020, allows parents to link their accounts with their child’s account, giving them control over screen time, direct messages, content filtering, and other parameters.

Ofcom’s investigation also includes Snap and Twitch, two other popular social media platforms. These platforms were asked to provide information on how they comply with legal requirements to protect children from harmful material online.

While all three platforms have an age restriction policy requiring users to be 13 or older, Ofcom’s research indicates that a significant number of children under the age of 13 have accounts identifying them as over 18. Unlike platforms like OnlyFans, which implement multiple levels of age verification, TikTok, Snap, and Twitch rely on users to self-declare their ages.

TikTok claims to use additional technologies, such as keyword detection, to identify underage users, while Twitch relies on language analysis tools, and Snap responds to user reports. According to TikTok, they have removed more than 1 percent of their monthly active users in the past year for being underage. Twitch claims to have removed 0.03 percent of accounts, while Snap removed up to 1,000 accounts for being underage.

Ofcom’s investigation into TikTok’s parental controls aims to establish whether the company failed to comply with a legal information request. The outcome of the investigation will shed light on the platform’s responsibility in protecting children from potentially harmful content.