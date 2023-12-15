Ofcom Investigates TikTok for Possible Breach of Legal Responsibilities

Summary: Ofcom, the UK’s online safety regulator, is conducting an investigation into TikTok, owned ByteDance, over concerns that the company may have misled the regulator regarding its Family Pairing feature. The feature allows parents to control settings and screen time limits for their children’s accounts. Ofcom believes that the information provided TikTok about the feature may be inaccurate. TikTok has attributed the issue to a technical glitch and has informed Ofcom of its efforts to rectify the problem.

More Power for Ofcom:

Under the newly enacted Online Safety Act, Ofcom has gained regulatory powers over video-sharing platforms like TikTok, Twitch, Snapchat, and OnlyFans. The regulator can now impose fines of up to 5% of qualifying revenue or £250,000 on companies failing to comply with regulations. Ofcom recently published a report assessing the protection measures implemented TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitch to safeguard young users from harmful content. While the three platforms met the requirements, Ofcom remains concerned about potential harm faced young users, particularly the issue of children misrepresenting their age on online platforms.

Calls for Additional Measures:

Ofcom questions the effectiveness of self-declaration policies and urges platforms to employ additional measures to verify users’ ages. TikTok claims to use undisclosed technologies for identifying potentially underage accounts. Twitch relies on language analysis tools, while Snapchat depends on user reports. TikTok reported that over 1% of its monthly active users consisted of removed underage accounts over the last year. Twitch and Snapchat removed 0.03% and up to 1,000 accounts, respectively, during the same period. Ofcom will provide further updates on its investigation into TikTok in February.

Analysis:

Ofcom’s investigation into TikTok highlights the growing scrutiny video-sharing platforms face in terms of protecting young users. The regulator’s expanded powers under the Online Safety Act reflect the UK government’s commitment to enforcing robust online regulations. The issue of children providing false ages and misrepresenting themselves online raises concerns about age-appropriate content and potential exposure to harmful content. Platforms must carefully assess their existing protection measures and explore additional methods to verify users’ ages to ensure a safer online environment for children. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on holding tech companies accountable and fostering responsible online practices.