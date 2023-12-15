Ofcom Investigates TikTok’s “Inaccurate” Information on Parental Controls

Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, has launched an investigation into TikTok over concerns that the social video platform provided “inaccurate” information about its parental controls. The regulator has asked TikTok for information regarding its Family Pairing system and has reason to believe that the information provided was inaccurate, potentially breaching the 2003 Communications Act.

In response, TikTok acknowledged that there was a technical issue that may have led to incorrect information being given to Ofcom. The company claims to have identified the problem weeks ago and raised it with the regulator. Ofcom has also requested information from TikTok as part of a report on how video-sharing platforms are safeguarding users from harmful content.

This investigation comes as Ofcom published a report on the child protection measures employed TikTok, Snap, and Twitch. The report highlighted that more than 20% of children between the ages of eight and 17 have an adult online profile, with about a third of children aged eight to 15 having accounts that falsely state they are over the required age limit.

Ofcom raised concerns about the effectiveness of self-declaration as a means of age verification and called on platforms to explore additional methods to ensure the age appropriateness of their users’ experiences and protect them from harm. TikTok reportedly uses undisclosed technologies to detect potentially underage accounts, Twitch employs language analysis tools, and Snap relies on user reports to identify under-aged users.

According to TikTok’s response to Ofcom, the company removed slightly more than 1% of its monthly active user base in the twelve months leading up to March 2023 due to underage accounts. Twitch reported removing 0.03% of its total UK user base during the same period, and Snap removed up to 1,000 accounts.

As the investigation unfolds, Ofcom has pledged to provide updates on its findings in February. The outcome of this probe may have significant implications for how platforms like TikTok handle parental controls and ensure the protection of young users.