New Wave of Cyber Crimes: Exploiting Social Media Platforms for Harm

In a disturbing turn of events, law enforcement authorities have apprehended a 24-year-old man for creating a fake Instagram account and disseminating morphed photos of a minor girl. The perpetrator, identified as Dinesh Kumar Sethi alias Babu, hails from Pattamundai in Kendrapara. This incident sheds light on the growing prevalence of cyber crimes that exploit social media platforms for nefarious purposes.

The case unfolded when a 19-year-old youth from Tulasipur reported the creation of a fraudulent Instagram account in the name of his 17-year-old sister. Not only were her morphed images uploaded on this account, but the complainant also discovered other manipulated photos of young girls circulating on the same platform. This prompted the Cyber and Economic Offences police to launch an investigation.

Utilizing technical data obtained from Instagram, the authorities were able to trace the accused to Pattamundai and subsequently take him into custody. Further scrutiny revealed that the perpetrator, who worked as a laborer, had a history of employment in metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Maharashtra. During his tenure in these regions, he followed the Instagram profiles of girls with public IDs and engaged in conversations with them in order to obtain their personal contact information.

Upon capturing their uploaded photos, Dinesh would manipulate them with explicit language before posting them on the fake accounts he created under the girls’ names. In a sinister act, he would then demand money from the victims in exchange for deleting the compromising photographs. Shockingly, it has been estimated that the accused has victimized over 100 young girls with the explicit motive to harass and blackmail them.

As society becomes increasingly dependent on social media, incidents such as this underscore the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures and online safety awareness. Parents, guardians, and educators must remain vigilant in educating young individuals about the potential dangers that lurk within these platforms. Together, we can combat this new wave of cyber crimes and protect the innocence and well-being of our youth.

