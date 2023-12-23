Odisha BJP Demands Arrest of Curly Tales Founder Over Video Controversy

Summary: The Odisha BJP has lodged a complaint and demanded the arrest of Kamiya Jani, the founder of Curly Tales, after a video featuring her inside the Jagannath temple with VK Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader, went viral. The BJP alleges that Jani, known for promoting beef consumption, was given access to the revered shrine in Puri. They have called for swift action and the filing of a case against both Jani and Pandian under IPC Section 295A.

The Odisha BJP is expressing its displeasure with influencer Kamiya Jani, claiming that her presence within the Jagannath temple premises is unacceptable. The video in question focuses on Jani promoting the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project. However, the BJP objects to the filming taking place inside the temple, calling it a disregard for the sacred sanctity of the site.

In response, the BJP is demanding the immediate arrest of both Kamiya Jani and VK Pandian. They assert that allowing a beef promoter into the revered Jagannath Mandir shows a lack of respect for the historical and spiritual heritage of the temple.

The party contends that the ruling party, BJD, is indifferent to the sentiments of Odia and the sanctity of Jagannath Culture. They emphasize that those responsible for disregarding the sanctity of the temple must face swift and severe consequences.

To support their argument, the BJP has circulated an old video that features Kamiya Jani endorsing beef dishes. However, Jani has come forward to clarify that she has never consumed beef and her mission as an Indian is to promote Indian culture and heritage to the world.

This controversy highlights the clash between differing beliefs and practices within Indian society. While some see Kamiya Jani’s video as a positive promotion of heritage, others view it as a disregard for the sacredness of religious sites.