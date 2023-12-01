A Man Arrested for Sharing Obscene Photos of Ex-Partner on Social Media

A 28-year-old man residing in Odisha’s Jajpur district was taken into custody the police on Friday. He was arrested for allegedly posting explicit photographs of a 40-year-old woman, with whom he had recently ended a relationship, on various social media platforms. Seeking revenge after the break-up, the accused shared the intimate pictures publicly, causing distress and humiliation to the victim.

The suspect, a resident of Betanda village, had been involved with the woman for several months, but their relationship came to an end. In an appalling act of retaliation, he resorted to sharing obscene images of the victim on social media. The swift action the authorities was initiated after the woman lodged a complaint against her ex-partner.

Following the complaint, law enforcement officers promptly registered a case based on the information provided. The Inspector-in-Charge of the Kuakhia police station, Srikanta Barik, confirmed the arrest and revealed that the accused was apprehended from his residence. Additionally, the police seized the man’s mobile phone, which is suspected to contain further evidence related to the case.

Sharing explicit content without consent is a breach of privacy and can have severe consequences for the victim, causing emotional distress, reputational damage, and potential harm to their personal and professional lives. Such actions also violate laws relating to the harassment and stalking of individuals.

It is crucial that people are aware of the legal implications of sharing explicit content without consent. Respecting privacy and maintaining the dignity of others are vital aspects of building a safe and inclusive digital environment.

