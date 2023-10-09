Pakistani Journalists to Ask Questions to Players and Coaches via WhatsApp

Pakistani journalists, who have been awaiting visas to cover the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India, will now have the opportunity to ask questions to players and coaches via WhatsApp. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its disappointment to the ICC regarding the delay in visas for journalists and fans.

The ICC released a media statement stating that in addition to taking questions from the present media, the Pakistan representative at the media conference will also answer a few questions sent in members of the Pakistan media who are still unable to travel for the event.

The questions will be sent Pakistani journalists to an ICC media manager through WhatsApp. The Pakistan representative will then screen the questions and select the most relevant ones to be answered the players and coaches.

The PCB’s letter to the ICC highlighted the concerns surrounding the uncertainty of visa issuance for Pakistani journalists and supporters. They emphasized the important role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sporting events.

The ICC spokesperson responded to the PCB’s letter, stating that efforts are being made to resolve the visa issues. They reassured that the host country is working diligently with full support to ensure the matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team is focused on their preparations for the tournament. They are determined to win the World Cup for the first time since 1992. Their next match is against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

