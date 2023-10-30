Tensions Mount in Pakistan Cricket Camp Amidst Ongoing ODI World Cup 2023

Tensions are running high in the Pakistan cricket camp as Captain Babar Azam and the national cricket board find themselves embroiled in a growing divide. This internal strife has become increasingly troubling as it unfolds during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Speculations about Babar’s captaincy being in jeopardy due to Pakistan’s lackluster performance in the tournament have led to reports of his attempts to communicate with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to seek clarification. However, a WhatsApp chat, shared PCB chief Zaka Ashraf to a well-known journalist, has ignited a major controversy on social media.

In response to former cricketer Rashid Latif’s allegations that Babar reached out to Ashraf but received no response, the 71-year-old PCB chief clarified that Babar had never directly contacted him. Ashraf mentioned that the team’s captain is supposed to communicate with the Director of International Cricket or the Chief Operating Officer, not the Chairman.

To substantiate his claim, Ashraf shared Babar’s personal WhatsApp messages with journalist Shoaib Jatt, who then broadcasted the chat on a TV show. The conversation revealed a message from the PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, asking Babar if he had called the Chairman. Babar responded denying any calls made to the Chairman.

The disclosure of these private messages has drawn widespread criticism from cricket enthusiasts around the world, as it is seen as a breach of privacy. Many have condemned the actions of Ashraf and Jatt for their involvement in leaking Babar’s personal conversation without his consent.

As tensions continue to escalate within the Pakistan cricket camp, the focus on the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 remains. Pakistan and its players are now faced with the challenge of navigating through these internal conflicts to deliver a strong performance on the global stage.

