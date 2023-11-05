Odesa Police Investigate TikTok Video for Spreading Pro-Russian Propaganda

Odesa police have initiated a criminal investigation into the spreading of pro-Russian propaganda after a TikTok video went viral on November 4. The video features two women, one of whom is the primary suspect. In the video, the suspect can be heard saying “Glory to Russia.”

The woman explained to law enforcement officers that she was intoxicated and seeking attention with hopes of gaining popularity online. Her actions, however, have serious legal consequences. Spreading pro-Russian propaganda in Ukraine is a criminal offense, punishable up to two years of correctional labor, detainment for up to six months, or even up to three years in jail.

As part of their investigation, the police confiscated the women’s smartphones and executed search warrants at their residences. During the search, law enforcement officers discovered a plastic bag containing a green plant substance resembling cannabis. Decisions regarding potential drug possession charges are still pending.

This incident highlights the challenges authorities face in regulating social media content and ensuring that individuals are held accountable for their actions online. The ease with which information can be spread on platforms like TikTok raises concerns about the potential influence of foreign propaganda on public opinion.

Pro-Russian sentiment has been a sensitive and divisive subject in Ukraine. With ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, spreading propaganda supporting the Russian government can exacerbate existing tensions and undermine national unity. Efforts to combat the dissemination of such material are crucial to protect the country’s sovereignty and preserve social cohesion.

