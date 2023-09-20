Odell Beckham Jr.’s ex Lauren Wood posts cryptic Instagram message as he is ‘hanging out’ with Kim Kardashian

Odell Beckham Jr.’s ex-girlfriend, Lauren Wood, recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram. This comes as Beckham is reportedly “hanging out” with reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The Instagram post Wood features a photo of herself with the caption, “The truth always comes out in the end.” While it remains unclear what exactly Wood is referring to, fans have speculated that it could be in relation to Beckham’s reported interactions with Kardashian.

Reports have surfaced claiming that Beckham and Kardashian have been spending time together. However, the nature of their relationship is unknown, and both parties have remained silent on the matter.

Wood and Beckham dated in the past, but their relationship ended some time ago. Wood’s cryptic Instagram post has left fans wondering if there is any connection to Beckham’s rumored involvement with Kardashian.

It is worth noting that Beckham has a history of being linked to high-profile celebrities. In the past, he has been romantically linked to the likes of singer Iggy Azalea and model Amber Rose.

Whether or not there is any truth to the rumors surrounding Beckham and Kardashian, it seems that Wood’s Instagram post has added fuel to the speculation. Fans will eagerly await any further developments to see if the truth will indeed come out in the end.

Sources:

– Dailymail.com