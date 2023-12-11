Eating Sour Candy: A Surprising Solution for Panic Attacks

Summary: Sucking on a sour candy might be an unconventional, yet effective technique for easing panic attacks, according to mental health experts. By diverting the brain’s attention to the intense flavor, it disrupts the “fight or flight” response and provides a grounding effect. This therapy hack is portable, easily accessible, and can be paired with self-soothing mantras to enhance its effectiveness.

In a recent TikTok video, a woman shared her therapist’s advice of eating a Warhead candy whenever a panic attack was looming. Surprisingly, the woman claimed that the experience of consuming the intensely sour treat had rapidly alleviated her panic attack symptoms. While this unconventional solution may seem peculiar, mental health counselor Catherine Del Toro believes there is some truth and science behind it.

According to Del Toro, consuming sour or spicy candy to manage anxiety and panic attacks is a practical “therapy hack” that can be easily implemented. The human brain can only focus on one emergency at a time, and the strong flavor of the candy distracts it from fueling the panic attack. This technique serves as a grounding method, interrupting the brain’s instinctual response.

Experts also suggest that other activities such as practicing yoga, engaging in a craft, deep breathing exercises, or even holding an ice cube can have similar effects. Melissa Miller, a clinician from FOLX Health, further advises combining these methods with self-soothing mantras. Repeating affirmations like “I am not in real danger” or “My panic will pass” can enhance the efficacy of these remedies.

In conclusion, while eating sour candy may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about panic attack management, experts support its potential benefits. By redirecting the brain’s attention through powerful flavors, individuals can find relief in moments of distress. These simple techniques, combined with self-affirmations, offer individuals a portable and accessible way to combat anxiety and regain control.