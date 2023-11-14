WhatsApp is Testing a New Way to Hide Chats for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is testing a new feature that allows users to hide certain chats from plain sight, providing an additional layer of security and privacy. Previously, users had the option to archive or block chats, but these methods were not foolproof. Now, WhatsApp is introducing a new chat locking mode that is expected to be much more efficient and effective.

The new functionality being tested WhatsApp allows users to truly hide their messages. When a user chooses to lock a chat, it will no longer appear in the chat list or the blocked messages section at the top. Instead, the chat will be completely hidden from view. So, how can users access these hidden chats? It’s quite simple and secure. All they need to do is enter the associated PIN in the chat search bar. Once the PIN is entered, the folder containing the hidden messages will automatically appear, allowing users to review any new messages and notifications.

It’s important to note that this new feature will be optional, giving users the freedom to choose whether or not they want their locked chats to be hidden in this manner. Within the chat settings, users will find a new section dedicated to hiding blocked chats. They can also enable an additional secret code, different from their phone’s PIN, to unlock these chats.

The beta version 2.23.24.20 of WhatsApp for Android already showcases this exciting update. Users who have access to this beta version can take advantage of the enhanced privacy and security starting today. This significant change finally addresses the need for a more effective way to hide messages from prying eyes. With the upcoming chat locking mode, WhatsApp ensures that users can keep their sensitive conversations hidden from anyone except themselves.