Meta Unveils New Generation of Smart Glasses and AI Features

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced a new generation of smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban. These new glasses have the ability to live stream what the user is seeing directly to Instagram and Facebook, a feature that was previously unavailable. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, stated that these glasses will be available for purchase in the United States starting from October 17th, at a price of $299.

Additionally, at the Meta annual conference, Zuckerberg showcased the company’s latest development in artificial intelligence (AI). The company introduced “ChatGPT,” a conversational AI system named Meta AI that can generate photo-realistic images and text responses. The goal of this AI system is to not only provide answers but also entertain users and help them connect with others. To demonstrate its capabilities, Zuckerberg showcased images generated the AI system, including a dinosaur as a pet and different hairstyles for his own dog.

The Meta AI is built on a custom language model called Llama 2, which was launched the company in July. Furthermore, Meta has partnered with Microsoft’s Bing search engine to provide real-time information to the AI system.

In addition to the smart glasses and AI features, Meta is also developing a platform for developers and individuals to create their own “conversational robots.” These robots will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook and will eventually appear as avatars in the metaverse.

Moreover, Zuckerberg announced that the Quest 3 mixed reality headset will support cloud gaming from Xbox starting in December. The Quest 3, priced at $500, offers the same mixed reality technology as the more expensive Quest Pro, which was launched last year.

The Meta Connect conference marked Meta’s first in-person event since the start of the pandemic, and it showcased the company’s advancements in smart glasses, AI, and virtual reality technology.

