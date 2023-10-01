Spooky Season Arrives with LGBTQ+ TV and Film Offerings

October is here, making way for the spookiest time of the year. As you prepare to indulge in candy corn and cozy up on your couch, there’s a wide array of television shows and movies featuring lesbian, bisexual, queer, and trans characters to choose from. Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and Paramount+ are serving up a feast of LGBTQ+ content for your entertainment.

Netflix’s October 2023 Content

Netflix kicks off the month with “Everything Now,” a British show centered around Mia, a queer 16-year-old navigating the challenges of returning to school after recovering from an eating disorder. The show promises to be thrilling and terrifying as Mia embarks on her own bucket list of experiences.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is a limited series based on Edgar Allen Poe’s story. This modern adaptation explores the dark secrets of the Usher family, with a diverse cast including queer characters.

“Big Mouth” and “Elite” are returning for their respective seventh seasons. “Big Mouth” follows a group of middle school students as they transition to high school, while “Elite” delves into the lives of students dealing with trauma, including the return of a trans male character.

The reality show “Surviving Paradise” drops contestants in a luxury villa before revealing they must navigate the wilderness and form alliances to win a grand prize. The show’s trailer hints at the presence of a lesbian or non-binary contestant.

Prime Video’s October 2023 Offerings

Prime Video presents “Desperately Seeking Soulmate,” a documentary series exploring a YouTube-centered movement. LGBTQ+ themes can be found throughout the show, including a lesbian couple and a trans woman grappling with her attraction to a cowboy-suited suitor.

Hulu’s LGBTQ+ TV and Film

Hulu introduces the premiere of “Goosebumps,” a series adaptation of R.L. Stine’s books. Trans actor Miles McKenna is part of the main cast, but it is unclear if his character is also trans. Additionally, “Living for the Dead” follows a team of fabulous queer ghost hunters as they traverse the country, healing the living and exploring haunted locations.

Paramount+ and Showtime’s September 2023 Selections

The movie “Citizen Ruth” from 1996 showcases Laura Dern as a pregnant woman who becomes embroiled in the abortion debate. Swoosie Kurtz portrays a delightful lesbian abortion-rights activist and spy. “In the Heights,” a musical adaptation, includes a subtly expressed lesbian relationship between two characters.

Disney+’s Queer October 2023

Disney+ brings back the second season of “Loki,” featuring the genderfluid and bisexual god of mischief. Loki, along with other characters, embarks on a journey through the multiverse to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes.

Max’s October 2023 Gay Action

“Our Flag Means Death” returns for its second season, continuing the story of Gentleman Pirate Stede Bonnet. The show offers a plethora of queer relationships and intriguing storylines.

This spooky season, you have plenty of options to satisfy your LGBTQ+ TV and film cravings. From heart-pounding dramas to lighthearted comedies, these diverse offerings are sure to keep you entertained.

