New Releases on Streaming Platforms in October 2023

Looking for something new to watch this October? Here are some exciting releases coming out on various streaming platforms this month.

Disney+:

– October 3: Don’t miss the finale of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” with Episode 8.

– October 4: Get into the Halloween spirit with “Haunted Mansion.”

– October 5: Marvel fans can rejoice with the premiere of “Loki” Season 2.

– October 13: Experience some spooky nostalgia with the premiere of “Goosebumps.”

Max (Formerly HBO Max):

– October 1: Dive into the intriguing true crime story with “The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring.”

– October 5: Explore the pirate world with “Our Flag Means Death.”

– October 12: Catch up with the unconventional heroes in “Doom Patrol.”

– October 22: Follow the journey of Mr. Chow in “AKA Mr. Chow.”

– October 23: Dive into a thrilling mystery with “30 Coins.”

– October 29: Don’t miss “The Gilded Age,” a period drama set in New York City.

Hulu:

– October 2: Prepare for some horror with “Appendage.”

– October 9: Uncover secrets in “The Mill.”

Netflix:

– October 4: Join the adventures of a talented artist in “Beckham” and witness a breathtaking race in “Race to the Summit.”

– October 5: The highly anticipated Season 2 of “Lupin” premieres, along with “Everything Now.”

– October 6: Prepare for intrigue in “A Deadly Invitation.”

– October 12: Dive into the world of Edgar Allan Poe in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

– October 15: Experience a heartwarming story in “Camp Courage.”

– October 17: A courtroom drama unfolds in “The Devil on Trial.”

– October 19: Get immersed in the world of cryptocurrencies with “Crypto Boy,” and witness a dark thriller in “Neon” and “Bodies.”

– October 20: Enjoy heartwarming and comedic stories with “Old Dads” and “Surviving Paradise.” Experience the gripping story of a real-life art thief in “Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris.”

– October 27: Explore the world of professional wrestling with “Pain Hustlers.”

Paramount+:

– October 5: Don’t miss the premiere of “Bargain” and “Monster High 2.”

– October 6: Get ready for the chilling “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” and the courtroom drama “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial.”

– October 10: Uncover a true crime story in “Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders.”

– October 12: Revisit the beloved sitcom with the premiere of “Frasier.”

– October 16: Experience the action-packed series “Vindicta.”

– October 17: Explore the complex nature of relationships with “Crush.”

– October 24: Get nostalgic with “Milli Vanilli.”

– October 27: Witness a thrilling espionage story with “Fellow Travelers.”

Prime Video:

– October 6: Prepare for a thrilling ride with “Totally Killer” and “Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe.”

– October 10: Discover the magic of a beloved children’s show with “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe.”

– October 11: Uncover the mysteries in “Awareness.”

– October 12: Experience a psychological drama in “In My Mother’s Skin.”

– October 13: Prepare for a chilling tale with “The Burial” and a thrilling heist story in “Everybody Loves Diamonds.”

– October 20: Embark on a journey through the desert in “Sayen: Desert Road.” Catch up with the virtual afterlife in the third season of “Upload” and the second season of “Bosch: Legacy.”

– October 24: Get ready for a fun-filled documentary with “Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles.”

This is just a glimpse of what October has in store for streaming platform subscribers. Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi, horror, or drama, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

