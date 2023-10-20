October 2023 DraftKings Instagram $500 DK Dollars Sweepstakes Official Rules – Terms and Conditions

Summary: The October 2023 DraftKings Instagram $500 DK Dollars Sweepstakes is a promotional event organized DK Crown Holdings Inc. Participants have a chance to win $500 DK Dollars. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States and Washington D.C. who have a valid public Instagram account. Participants must follow @DraftKings on Instagram, like the designated post, and comment with their prediction of who will win the 2023-2024 NBA Championship.

To be eligible to enter the sweepstakes, participants must be legal residents of the United States or Washington D.C. They must also have a valid public Instagram account and be at least 18 years old. Participants must follow @DraftKings on Instagram, like the designated post related to the sweepstakes, and comment with their prediction of the NBA Championship winner for the 2023-2024 season.

It is crucial for participants to adhere to the official rules and regulations of the sweepstakes. Only one entry per person is allowed. Multiple entries using different identities or accounts will result in disqualification. Automated and third-party entries are strictly prohibited.

The sweepstakes begins on October 20, 2023, at 3:00pm ET and ends on October 21, 2023, at 3:00pm ET. The official clock for the sweepstakes is set the Sponsor’s computer. Participants must ensure their entry is submitted within this timeframe to be eligible for the prize.

The decision of the Sponsor is final and binding in all respects. Participants release the Social Media Platform from any liability arising from their participation in the sweepstakes.

Good luck to all participants in the October 2023 DraftKings Instagram $500 DK Dollars Sweepstakes!

