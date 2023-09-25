October 1 is currently trending on TikTok and capturing the attention of many users on the platform. The trend is connected to the song “we fell in love in october” girl in red and it revolves around the theme of falling in love during the fall season. Girl in red’s songs have been highly popular on TikTok, especially within the queer community.

As the fall season arrives, it brings along various elements such as cooler temperatures, pumpkin spice, Halloween, and an abundance of flannel. However, this year, TikTok users have designated October 1 as the official day to celebrate the arrival of fall. This date holds significance for many as a signifier of the new season.

The trend involves setting videos to the song “we fell in love in october” girl in red, with the song’s chorus becoming a focal point. The lyrics, “My girl, my girl, my girl / You will be my girl / My girl, my girl, my girl / You will be my world / My world, my world, my world / You will be my girl,” have evoked a romantic atmosphere, leading users to showcase their love for their partners or express their desire for a relationship that reflects these lyrics.

The trend combines two popular themes on TikTok, the celebration of fall and the exploration of relationships. Some users are also using the song to express their excitement for other aspects of fall, such as fashion or home decor. Girl in red’s music has always resonated with TikTok users, especially within the queer community, and this trend is yet another testament to her popularity.

It’s worth noting that girl in red has had previous success on TikTok with her songs being featured in prominent trends. She has cultivated a devoted following, especially within the queer community, and even had the opportunity to open for Taylor Swift on a leg of the Eras Tour.

In summary, October 1 is trending on TikTok as a celebration of the arrival of fall. Users are connecting the date with the song “we fell in love in october” girl in red and using it to express their love, excitement, and appreciation for the new season. Girl in red’s music has found a special place on TikTok, particularly within the queer community. Sources: Getty Images, TikTok.