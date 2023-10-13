Telling Your Story on LinkedIn: Lessons from Sports

LinkedIn is not just a platform for professionals to connect; it is also a place where individuals can tell their unique stories and build their personal brand. While a well-crafted profile is important, consistent sharing of posts is equally critical to staying relevant and engaging with connections. Drawing inspiration from the sports world, there are valuable lessons we can learn from individuals like Steph Curry and Daron K. Roberts on how to effectively showcase our expertise and passions on LinkedIn.

Steph Curry, known as an NBA all-star, surprises us with his impressive LinkedIn presence. His profile not only highlights his achievements in basketball but also focuses on his aspirations beyond the sport. This approach is an excellent example of positioning oneself for the next stage of their career. By clearly expressing his desired reputation and future goals, Curry provides a template for other LinkedIn users to follow.

However, using LinkedIn effectively goes beyond a well-crafted profile. Consistently sharing posts is a key element to remaining visible and engaged on the platform. Daron K. Roberts, a former NFL and college football coach, has mastered this art on LinkedIn. Roberts, who now serves as a speaker and executive at the Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation at the University of Texas, sets a high standard with his LinkedIn activity.

Roberts is worth emulating because he does several key things right. Firstly, he shares insightful and meaningful content that reflects his expertise in the field of sports leadership. Secondly, he engages with his audience responding to comments and fostering conversations around his posts. Finally, he demonstrates authenticity and vulnerability sharing personal stories and experiences, connecting with his audience on a deeper level.

By following the examples of Steph Curry and Daron K. Roberts, individuals can improve their LinkedIn presence. Crafting a profile that reflects future aspirations and consistently sharing valuable content will establish a strong personal brand. Engaging with connections and showcasing authenticity will foster meaningful relationships and enhance professional growth.

