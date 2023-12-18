The Effects of Ocean Acidification on Red Abalone Across Generations

A recent study conducted scientists at the University of California, Davis reveals the lasting impacts of ocean acidification on red abalone. The research, which was published in the journal Global Change Biology, highlights the connection between stressful childhood experiences and their effects on adult years, a phenomenon that is not only observed in humans but also in marine species like red abalone.

The study involved exposing red abalone to current and near-future acidic conditions at different stages of their lives. The researchers found that early-life exposure to ocean acidification had negative consequences for the adult abalones, leading to slower growth rates and reduced reproductive potential. Even for individuals who were not exposed as babies, the negative effects carried over from the parents, resulting in decreased survival and growth of the next generation.

Interestingly, the study also revealed variations in resilience among different red abalone families. While adults were found to be fairly resilient to ocean acidification, the vulnerability was most pronounced in the young. This is particularly concerning considering that upwelling events, which bring acidic water to the surface, often coincide with the spawning period of red abalone. Climate change is expected to intensify these upwelling events, further exacerbating the challenges faced this critically endangered species.

Red abalone are not only culturally significant but also play a crucial role in kelp forest ecosystems. However, they face multiple threats including warming ocean temperatures, disease, habitat degradation, and overpopulation of purple sea urchins. These factors led to the closure of the red abalone fishery in 2018.

Understanding the long-term effects of ocean acidification on red abalone is vital for conservation efforts and the recovery of their populations. The study emphasizes the importance of buffering against ocean acidification during critical life stages, such as larval development, to mitigate the detrimental impacts on this iconic California species. By taking proactive measures to protect red abalone, there is hope for their survival and eventual recovery in the face of environmental challenges.