Introducing the SaferTogether Campaign: A Reminder to Stay Alert around Transit Vehicles

OC Transpo has recently launched an engaging and informative social media campaign called SaferTogether. The purpose of this campaign is to promote safety awareness among riders when they are near or on board OC Transpo vehicles.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a charming four-legged reptile, affectionately dubbed the “shell-ebrity.” Unlike traditional safety campaigns, OC Transpo has taken a creative approach featuring this new mascot wearing runners and encouraging riders with the motto ‘there’s no prize for being first. Keep it slow and steady.’ The aim is to remind customers to adopt a cautious attitude and be mindful of their surroundings when they are near moving vehicles.

To further emphasize the importance of safety, OC Transpo has provided the following tips for riders:

Don’t rush to catch the train or bus: Taking a few extra moments to reach your transit vehicle can ensure your personal safety. Only cross at designated areas: It is crucial to use designated crossings to minimize the risk of accidents. Look both ways and make yourself visible before crossing an intersection: This simple step can prevent unexpected incidents with transit vehicles.

While it remains uncertain whether the turtle mascot will continue to feature in the campaign, OC Transpo is dedicated to promoting a safe and secure environment for its riders.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the SaferTogether campaign?

The SaferTogether campaign aims to raise safety awareness among OC Transpo riders and encourage them to be vigilant when near or on board transit vehicles.

Why did OC Transpo choose a turtle as their mascot?

OC Transpo chose a turtle as their mascot because turtles are known for their slow and steady nature. This aligns with the campaign’s message of taking the time to prioritize safety over rushing to catch a bus or train.

What are the key safety tips provided OC Transpo?

The key safety tips provided OC Transpo are: don’t rush to catch the train or bus, only cross at designated areas, and look both ways and make yourself visible before crossing an intersection.