OC Transpo Launches #SaferTogether Campaign to Promote Rider Safety

OC Transpo, Ottawa’s transit agency, has unveiled its innovative #SaferTogether campaign aimed at reminding riders about the importance of safety when traveling on or near transit vehicles. The campaign introduces a captivating new mascot, a four-legged reptile, to catch the attention of commuters and encourage them to be more vigilant.

Instead of using quotes from the original article, let’s say that this eye-catching mascots wears customized runners with a motivational slogan, “there’s no prize for being first. Keep it slow and steady,” to inspire customers to be more aware of their surroundings near moving vehicles.

Placing a strong emphasis on the significance of safety for both customers and employees, OC Transpo director Lisa Bishop-Spencer expressed the agency’s commitment to the well-being of all individuals associated with their services. The deliberate choice of a tortoise as the safety mascot was made to address the prevalent issue of “rush culture.” Tortoises are renowned for their unhurried nature, making them an apt symbol to discourage customers from rushing towards vehicles and encourage them to exercise caution looking both ways before crossing at designated areas.

Accompanying the mascot’s introduction, OC Transpo has shared a set of crucial safety tips for riders:

1. Don’t rush to catch the train or bus.

2. Only cross at designated areas.

3. Look both ways and ensure your visibility before crossing an intersection.

The transit agency anticipates that this new approach will spark conversations about safety among riders and the community as a whole, demonstrating their dedication to addressing safety concerns. The #SaferTogether campaign will further dive into various themes, including minimizing distractions and promoting rider safety around transit vehicles.

While it remains uncertain if the tortoise will continue to be part of the campaign in the future, OC Transpo assures that safety will always remain at the forefront of their initiatives.

FAQ:

Q: Why did OC Transpo choose a tortoise as their safety mascot?

A: OC Transpo deliberately chose a tortoise as their safety mascot because tortoises are universally recognized for their slow and careful nature. The imagery aims to discourage rushing for vehicles and encourage riders to practice caution near transit vehicles.

Q: What are the safety tips for riders shared OC Transpo?

A: The safety tips provided OC Transpo urge riders to avoid rushing to catch the train or bus, only cross at designated areas, and look both ways while ensuring visibility before crossing an intersection.