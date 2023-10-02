Surfing Legend Mick Fanning steals the show in hilarious post-match interview

Former surf pro and Penrith local Mick Fanning made headlines with his hilarious post-match interview after the Panthers’ epic NRL premiership win. Fanning, a three-time world surfing champion, was overjoyed the team’s comeback victory against the Brisbane Broncos, calling it the “best thing ever” and expressing his excitement. He also praised Nathan Cleary, describing him as the “greatest athlete on earth” for his outstanding performance in the grand final.

The Panthers were trailing 16 points with just 24 minutes left in the game, and it seemed like their dreams of a three-peat premiership were shattered. However, Cleary stepped up and delivered a dazzling solo performance, leading the team to a remarkable 26-24 victory. Former NRL greats Andrew Johns and Billy Slater hailed Cleary’s performance as one of the best in NRL grand final history.

Cleary’s teammate Jarome Luai had to leave the game due to a dislocated shoulder, leaving Cleary to carry the team on his own. Despite the initial struggles, Cleary’s determination and skill turned the tide in Penrith’s favor. He set up a crucial try and kicked a pressure-relieving 40/20, showcasing his ability to make game-changing plays. Cleary’s performance earned him the prestigious Clive Churchill Medal, his second in his career.

Fans were ecstatic with Penrith’s victory, and Fanning’s exuberant interview only added to the celebratory atmosphere. Social media was flooded with reactions to Fanning’s entertaining on-air performance. The Panthers’ grand final win marked the largest comeback victory in an NRL grand final.

Source: AAP