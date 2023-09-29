The Golden Bachelor: Meet Contestant Leslie Fhima

Leslie Fhima, a contestant on The Golden Bachelor, has already captured our attention with her infectious energy and captivating entrance on the show. At 64 years old, Leslie showed up in a nightgown with a walker, only to reveal a stunning semi-sheer corset dress. Her confidence and charisma are simply irresistible.

Apart from her appearance on the show, Leslie is a professional fitness instructor based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has a strong background in figure skating and dancing, and has even participated in 10 marathons. Leslie is passionate about helping others live their best lives and is looking for a running buddy for life.

When it comes to family, Leslie is a proud “glama” to three grandchildren and has three children of her own. Her ex-husband, chef David Fhima, was her partner for seven years. Leslie’s mini Aussiedoodle named Billie is her beloved furry companion.

If you’re curious about Leslie’s life outside of the show, you can follow her on Instagram, where she shares pictures from her younger days as an aerobics champ, her adorable dog, and her active lifestyle. She even has connections in the music industry, as she is friends with the artist Yung Gravy.

In terms of her desires in a partner, Leslie is searching for a real man who will enhance her life. She is ready to put it all on the line for love. However, there is one thing that potential suitors should know: Leslie despises mice, so it’s best to leave any mouse collections at home.

In an intriguing twist, Leslie once dated Prince, and she claims that he wrote the song “Sexy Dancer” about her. This revelation leaves us speechless and adds an extra layer of intrigue to her story.

According to Bachelor Nation spoiler Reality Steve, Leslie makes it far in the competition, reaching the final two alongside contestant Theresa Nist. The outcome of the show is yet to be revealed, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

Leslie Fhima is a dynamic and captivating contestant on The Golden Bachelor, and we can’t wait to see how her journey unfolds. Stay tuned for more updates on this fascinating season.

