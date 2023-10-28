Tackling and Offensive Adjustments Key for Oklahoma Sooners

The first quarter of the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks did not go as planned for Oklahoma. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead, putting the Sooners on upset alert. As we await the restart of the game, there are a few observations and social media reactions worth noting.

One area that needs improvement for the Sooners is tackling. Although there isn’t an official count of missed tackles, it certainly feels like there have been many. The Jayhawks’ pre-snap shifts, motion, and misdirection have caused problems for the Sooners’ defense. Additionally, missed tackles have made it difficult for Oklahoma to get off the field on third downs. It will be crucial for the Sooners to improve their tackling and become more consistent on defense to shut down the Jayhawks’ offense.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Sooners found success when they simplified their approach and attacked between the tackles. While Gavin Sawchuk got the start, it has been Tawee Walker who has made the most progress against the Kansas defense. Walker’s physicality has been an asset for the team, and right now, that is what the Sooners need to move the ball effectively.

The Sooners have been tested before and have shown the ability to respond. They fell behind against UCF but were able to come back and win the game. Now, they are once again facing a deficit, but they have a chance to even the score. The team that comes out after the restart and starts strong will have the upper hand.

In-game adjustments have been a strength for the Sooners this season, and they will need to rely on that once again. Brent Venables and his coaching staff have an early opportunity to make adjustments and turn the tide in their favor. If they can tackle better, play more disciplined on defense, and make the necessary adjustments, the Sooners have a chance to leave Lawrence with a win.

