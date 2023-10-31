New Hidden Gems in the World of Sitcoms

Are you tired of watching the same-old sitcoms and craving something fresh and obscure? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems recommended TV comedy fans that are sure to bring a new level of hilarity into your life.

Police Squad!

Remember those hilarious minds behind “Airplane!”? Well, they brought their comedic genius to the small screen with “Police Squad!” Starring Leslie Nielsen as Lt. Frank Drebin, this show parodied the corny police procedurals just like “Airplane!” did with disaster movies. Despite its brilliance, the network canceled it for being “too funny and requiring viewers to pay attention.” Interestingly, “Police Squad!” holds the unique distinction of being the only failed TV series to spawn three smash-hit movies – the “Naked Gun” series. Don’t miss out on this comedic masterpiece!

Get A Life

If you’re looking for something offbeat and funny, “Get A Life” is the perfect sitcom for you. Chris Elliott, known for his gonzo bits on David Letterman’s show, plays Chris Peterson, a 30-year-old paperboy who still lives above his parents’ garage. This anti-comedy gem, ahead of its time, features Chris dying in 12 different episodes. Prepare yourself for a hilariously wild ride that will keep you laughing from start to finish.

The Norm Show

Remember the late Norm Macdonald? Well, he starred in an “absolutely incredible show” called “The Norm Show.” Macdonald portrays Norm Henderson, a hockey player who gets a lifetime ban from the NHL due to gambling and tax evasion. As part of his community service, Norm becomes a social worker and navigates the challenges and hilarity that come with it. Despite its initial success, schedule changes made it hard for viewers to find. Don’t miss your chance to discover this hidden gem.

Wellington Paranormal

Did you know that the popular film “What We Do in the Shadows” had a spin-off? “Wellington Paranormal” follows the adventures of disinterested police officers O’Leary and Minogue, characters who appeared in both the movie and TV series. With a creative premise and the comedic brilliance of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, it’s a mystery why this show didn’t find a wider audience. Trust us, it’s hilariously entertaining!

The League

Fantasy football enthusiasts, this one’s for you! “The League” revolves around a fantasy football league and features talented comedians like Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, and Jason Mantzoukas. But don’t worry, even if you’re not a sports fan, this show is bound to make you laugh hysterically. Prepare yourself for outrageousness and absurdity that transcends the game itself.

