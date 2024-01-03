School Teachers in Ahmedabad Allege Harassment Through Social Media

Summary: Teachers of a school in Ahmedabad’s Satellite area have filed a complaint with the Cybercrime police, alleging that unknown individuals have been sharing obscene posts about them on Instagram using dummy accounts linked to the school. The Cybercrime police are investigating the matter, considering the possibility that students seeking revenge may be behind the harassment.

In a recent incident of online harassment, teachers from a school located in the Satellite area of Ahmedabad have come forward to report obscene posts targeting them on social media platform Instagram. The teachers lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police, claiming that anonymous individuals had created fake profiles on Instagram to make vulgar comments about them.

According to the teachers, this act has resulted in their reputation being tarnished, and they have demanded the removal of the posts and appropriate action against the perpetrators. While investigating the case, the Cybercrime police have been working to identify the culprits involved. They have also speculated that the harassment may have been carried out students seeking revenge.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar shocking case that occurred at Anand Niketan school in the same area. In September 2020, the school received an email threatening to circulate nude photographs of female students if mid-term exams were not canceled. Subsequently, the exams were indeed canceled, and the school approached the police for assistance. In December 2020, another email demanded the cancellation of preliminary exams for certain classes. The most recent incident occurred in March 2021, where an individual, believed to be a juvenile, joined a school meeting on Zoom using a virtual cellphone number and posted links to nude photographs of female students.

These cases have shed light on the increasing prevalence of online harassment and the need for stricter cybersecurity measures within educational institutions. It is crucial for authorities to take prompt action to safeguard the privacy and well-being of teachers and students alike in order to create a safer online environment.