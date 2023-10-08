Instagram Accounts Under Investigation for Posting Objectionable Content Targeting Students and Director

The Mumbai police are currently investigating two private Instagram accounts, “mba_memes” and “aamaadmiparty_mba,” after receiving a complaint from the deputy registrar of a prestigious management institute in the city. The complaint stated that these accounts had been posting objectionable images along with insulting comments targeting their female director and some of the institute’s students.

The offensive content came to the attention of the college earlier this week when a few students reported it. One of the posts in question included a video that used pictures from the college prospectus and contained obscene commentary about the director. In addition, the comments underneath the post were filled with profanities.

The other account targeted some of the students name and made derogatory remarks about their romantic relationships. Furthermore, the account featured pictures showing couples in compromising positions, with the names of other students labeled on them.

According to the police, these Instagram accounts have been posting pornographic material since at least March of this year. Based on the evidence provided the college authorities, the police have registered a case against an unknown person who is believed to be operating these accounts. The charges include distribution and public display of obscene material, defamation, and violation of relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators, and the police have been questioning several college students to unravel any personal connections between the individuals mentioned in the posts and others.

This incident highlights the growing prevalence of cyberbullying and harassment on social media platforms. It is crucial for authorities to investigate such cases and take appropriate action to protect students and uphold their right to a safe educational environment.

