WhatsApp Launches “Obro feel” to Provide Emotional Support to Adolescents

WhatsApp has recently launched a new chat service called “Obro feel,” aimed at providing emotional support to adolescents and young adults between the ages of 14 and 29. This pilot program the Department of Social Rights is designed to detect early signs of mental health issues such as depression, suicidal thoughts, and eating disorders.

The service is available 24/7, allowing users to reach out and express their concerns or problems at any time. Trained volunteers from the Aid and Hope Foundation are on the other end of the chat, offering guidance, emotional support, and assistance to those in need.

To access the service, users simply need to add the phone number 680 354 155 to their contacts and initiate a conversation through the WhatsApp application.

Rut Ribas, the Director General of Youth, explained that “Obro feel” is a play on words combining the verb “obrir” (to open) – often used for starting applications or initiating chats – with the English word “feel.” Additionally, it sounds similar to the Catalan word for “thread.” Therefore, “opening a thread” is also associated with sharing one’s story.

The immediacy of the chat service is one of its key strengths, according to Mireia Anglès from the Aid and Hope Foundation. “Distress is here and now,” she says, referring to the feelings that young people may experience when using the chat service. The immediate response aims to address this distress promptly. Many young individuals may be connected to some form of resource, but they often have to wait to see a psychologist or psychiatrist.

On the other hand, for users who are not linked to any existing resources, the chat service can serve as an entry point. The confidential and messaging-based format acts as a way for individuals to “raise their hand” and ask for help, expressing their thoughts and feelings. Through this connection, they are more receptive to accepting proposals for resources available in their town, city, or neighborhood.

When necessary, individuals will be informed about accessing public health services or other resources, such as youth offices or organizations. In cases of immediate medical needs, the cases will be referred to the Emergency Medical Services team.

