Multiple Arrests Made in Tulsa Drug Trafficking Operation

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN), several individuals have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The OBN had been conducting an investigation into the organization for several months. The individuals involved were purchasing raw fentanyl powder from individuals connected to Mexican cartels. The drugs were then being distributed in various areas, including Bartlesville, Collinsville, and Chouteau.

Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, has been a major factor in Oklahoma’s drug overdose crisis. The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported that fentanyl was one of the leading substances involved in drug overdose deaths in the state. In 2022 alone, there were 300 drug overdose deaths in Oklahoma, with nearly 90% of them being unintentional.

The OBN spokesperson, Mark Woodward, stated that the fentanyl was not being sold in small quantities for personal use. Individuals were ordering large amounts, such as one to two ounces of raw fentanyl powder, which could provide around 250 doses. The drugs were then distributed to various locations like Jenks, Bixby, and Bartlesville.

To bring down the drug organization, the OBN utilized a variety of tactics, including Facebook Messenger search warrants, GPS trackers, visual and electronic surveillance, and undercover operations. Through these methods, they were able to identify the individuals involved in the organization and make arrests.

The undercover agent involved in the investigation noted that the drug organization operated as a dispatch system, with a dispatcher coordinating the deals and providing addresses for customers to meet the delivery drivers. The investigation revealed that many of the Facebook messages originated from Mexico.

The arrests made were supported evidence collected from the Facebook messages, as well as GPS tracking and surveillance. The individuals arrested were found to be in possession of fentanyl during traffic stops. A total of 23 people have been identified in connection with the organization.

This successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and protect communities from the devastating effects of opioid addiction.

Sources:

– Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN)

– Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH)