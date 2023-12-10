“Obliterated”: A Wild Adventure Unfolds After a Successful Mission

In the action-packed series “Obliterated,” a special forces team finds themselves in an unexpected situation after successfully thwarting a terrorist attack in Las Vegas. The team, led a Navy SEAL senior chief petty officer played Nick Zano, decides to celebrate their victory with a massive party. Little do they know, the nuke they believed they had stopped was actually a fake.

Caught up in a haze of narcotics consumed during the celebration, the team realizes they must face the daunting task of finding the real nuke while in a completely intoxicated state. This sets the stage for a gripping and unpredictable adventure as they venture into the desert.

Shortly after its release, “Obliterated” quickly climbed to the top spot as the most-streamed television show on Netflix in numerous countries, including the United States. Despite being created the minds behind “Cobra Kai,” this particular series is not intended for family viewing. With its R-rated thrills, “Obliterated” appeals to the 18-34 demographic, offering purposeful scenes and characters under intense pressure.

Shelley Hennig, who plays a CIA officer and team leader in the show, reflects on the intense situations the characters face and the need to decompress after saving the world. The wild celebrations and steamy scenes provide a glimpse into the psychological toll such a high-stakes job can take.

As the popularity of “Obliterated” continues to rise, fans are already contemplating future seasons. Hennig jokingly suggests a tropical setting for the next installment, while Zano playfully welcomes suggestions for exotic locations to scout. With all eight episodes now available for streaming on Netflix, viewers can immerse themselves in this thrilling and unexpected journey.