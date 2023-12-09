Obliterated Star Shelley Hennig Almost Missed Out on Iconic Netflix Show

Shelley Hennig, known for her role as Malia Tate in the TV series Teen Wolf, recently revealed that she almost missed the opportunity to be part of the popular Netflix show, Obliterated. Hennig plays the character of Ava Winters, a CIA agent, in the action-packed comedy series.

When Hennig initially received the audition email for Obliterated, she was doing night shoots in Atlanta for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Juggling multiple auditions, she wasn’t particularly interested in the role of a CIA agent, assuming it was a drama. However, months later, a friend introduced the script to Hennig, emphasizing that Ava Winters was a character perfect for her. Realizing that she had missed out on a potential role, she quickly submitted a tape and landed the part.

Reflecting on her experience on the show, Hennig expressed her excitement, stating, “Can you believe I almost missed being part of this show? It’s so good!” She also confirmed the collaborative nature of the creators, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, who valued her input and allowed her to have fun with the character, despite Ava’s responsible nature.

Obliterated combines comedy and action, with the story unfolding over a 24-hour period. The series follows a team of special forces, including Ava Winters and Navy Seal Chad McKnight, as they try to save Las Vegas from a bomb threat. Hennig also shared the unique challenge she faced while filming, as her character goes commando throughout the entire show. To work around this, she wore nude Spanx every day for the action-packed scenes.

Overall, Hennig’s journey to joining the cast of Obliterated serves as a reminder that sometimes missed opportunities can turn into something incredible.