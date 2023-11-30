Introducing Obliterated: A Wild and Hilarious Action-Comedy Series

Obliterated, the new action-comedy series from the talented creators of Cobra Kai – Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald – is delighting viewers with its unique premise and uproarious humor. Unlike its ’90s action-movie predecessors, Obliterated embraces a wild and carefree approach to storytelling, taking viewers on a hilarious journey through the adventures of an elite multi-agency strike force.

Led the brilliant CIA agent Ava (played Shelley Hennig) and the tough Navy SEAL Chad McKnight (portrayed Nick Zano), the team is tasked with preventing a nuclear weapon from obliterating Las Vegas. However, what sets Obliterated apart from other action comedies is the twist that occurs early in the series: after successfully disarming a decoy bomb, the team indulges in a wild celebration, only to discover that a real bomb is still hidden in Sin City.

To make matters worse, the strike force finds themselves in a compromised state, having consumed copious amounts of alcohol, drugs, and other mind-altering substances during their celebration. Now, the fate of Las Vegas rests on the shoulders of these inebriated and tripping action heroes, making for a hilariously unpredictable and chaotic adventure.

While Obliterated capitalizes on its ’80s and ’90s low-brow blockbuster inspirations, it also weaves in countless references to genre favorites, appealing to fans of classic action movies. The series’ ensemble cast, including Paola Lázaro, Terrence Terrell, Kimi Rutledge, Eugene Kim, and C. Thomas Howell, brings their characters to life with incredible comedic timing and chemistry.

Though Obliterated’s premise is undoubtedly entertaining, some critics argue that the story stretches thin over the course of eight episodes. While the humor remains consistent, certain running jokes and elongated fight sequences could have benefited from tighter editing. Nevertheless, the show’s attention to detail in recreating the atmosphere and style of ’90s action films is commendable.

All in all, Obliterated offers viewers a wild and humorous ride through an action-packed world. It’s a testament to the creative genius of its creators, who expertly blend action, comedy, and nostalgia into an entertaining television experience. So buckle up, grab some popcorn, and prepare to be obliterated the hilarious antics of Ava and her team.

