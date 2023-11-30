Is Obliterated the Epitome of Mindless Entertainment?

Obliterated, the latest show on Netflix, has garnered significant attention for its over-the-top action sequences and juvenile dialogue. The series, catering to a specific demographic, seems to be an amalgamation of 80s action movies and the fantasies of adolescent boys. However, beneath the surface, Obliterated raises an interesting question about the nature of mindless entertainment in the modern era.

The plot follows a team of elite tactical operatives who embark on a mission to thwart a foreign baddie’s plan to nuke Las Vegas. The show is not shy about showcasing violence, gratuitous sex scenes, and the liberal use of drugs and alcohol. It embraces every cliché from 80s action films, combining them with a contemporary twist.

While Obliterated might not appeal to everyone’s taste, it serves as a prime example of mindless entertainment tailored for a specific audience. Its unapologetic embrace of the absurd and its deliberate attempt to shock and titillate raise questions about the nature of entertainment in today’s society. Are viewers simply seeking an escape from reality, or is there something more profound behind the attraction to shows like Obliterated?

