Obliterated: A Wild Ride Through Las Vegas with Elite Special Forces

In the heart-pounding new Netflix series, Obliterated, a team of elite special forces operatives find themselves in a race against time to save Las Vegas from an impending disaster. But here’s the twist — they have to accomplish the mission while under the influence of copious amounts of alcohol and other substances. As they navigate the city’s notorious nightlife, this group of highly-skilled individuals must confront deadly forces and their own self-imposed obstacles.

Executive producer, director, and co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg describes Obliterated as a mix between The Hangover and 24. The eight episodes were filmed in Albuquerque and Las Vegas, capturing the vibrant energy and unique atmosphere of the city that never sleeps. The series promises non-stop action, thrilling twists, and the perfect balance between intense storytelling and lighthearted humor.

The cast of Obliterated is impressive, featuring talented actors who bring their characters to life. From Shelley Hennig’s portrayal of the “intelligence badass” Ava Winters, to Nick Zano as the Navy SEAL Chad McKnight, each member of the team brings a distinct personality and skill set to the mission. Paola Lázaro as Marine sniper Angela Gomez and Eugene Kim as Air Force pilot Paul Yung also add depth to the diverse group.

What sets Obliterated apart from other action-packed shows is its playful approach. The creators, renowned for their work on Cobra Kai, understand how to captivate audiences with their unique blend of excitement and storytelling. Expect blurred vision, poor brain processing, decreased coordination, and even issues with bladder control. The team’s misadventures will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, eager to see how they overcome their self-imposed obstacles.

Obliterated arrives on Netflix on November 30th, promising an unforgettable journey through the neon-lit streets of Las Vegas. So buckle up, grab a cocktail, and prepare for a wild ride with this elite special forces team. Will they save the city before it’s obliterated? Tune in to find out.

FAQ

What is Obliterated?

Obliterated is an exciting new Netflix series that follows a team of elite special forces operatives as they race against time to save Las Vegas from a looming disaster. The twist? They have to accomplish the mission while under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

When does Obliterated premiere?

Obliterated will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from November 30th.

Who is in the cast of Obliterated?

The cast of Obliterated includes Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Terrence Terrell, Paola Lázaro, Kimi Rutledge, Eugene Kim, C. Thomas Howell, and Alyson Gorske. Each actor brings a unique character to the team of special forces operatives.

What can viewers expect from Obliterated?

Viewers can expect a mix of thrilling action, unexpected twists, and lighthearted humor in Obliterated. The series combines intense storytelling with a playful approach, making it a captivating and enjoyable watch.